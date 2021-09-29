New Home, TV Show + Harvard Scholarship – Mercy Eke had a Happy Birthday!

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

TV personality and Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Geng winner Mercy Eke turned up the heat for her 28th birthday!

The reality star marked her big 28 with striking photos, creative videos and lots of great news to share, including receiving the gift of a  $10,000 scholarship to Harvard Business School from her fans, the #Mercenaries.

Mercy also announced that she’s now an “authentic Lagos landlady” as she acquired her second home in two years. “God is still by my side and I will forever be grateful,” she wrote.

“It’s my birthday!!! Goodbye 27, HELLO 28 🎉🥳#Big28,” Mercy captioned a creative video that expresses just how she feels walking out of 27 and into her 28th year.

Check on it!

Revealing a new television show “Mercy, What Next?” set to launch on Africa Magic in October, Mercy shared a glimpse of what to expect and we can’t wait to see the magic she’s created.

Watch the teaser below:

CREDITS:

Creative Director – @giftama__
Styling – @mz_florashaw
Video – @bolajioginni
Inspired – @khadeeniam

Happy 28th Birthday Mercy! Sending BN love and light your way ❤

