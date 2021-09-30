EMJO2021: These Beautiful Highlights from Craze Clown & Jojo’s Wedding Will Make You Beam

If there’s one thing Craze Clown wanted on his wedding day, it was the right energy and his groomsmen totally understood the assignment.

The popular comedian and his bae Jojo officially tied the knot on saturday and he’s flooding social media with delightful highlights that show just how much fun and vibes their memorable day was made of.

After their graduation from Kharkiv National University, engagement in 2019 and welcoming a baby girl in 2020, the lovebirds proceeded to have their big day on the 25th of September 2021.

Craze Clown is taking us through the beautiful moments from their very special day and we can’t get enough. He has posted series of photos and videos on Instagram and here’s what he had to say:

I’ve been looking for the right words to explain what yesterday was but I think the best I’ve gotten so far is ‘A MOVIE’… I just wanna say a Big THANK YOU to everyone who took out their time to make 25/09/2021 a very memorable day for I and my beautiful wife @jojowigs. And for those who also took out time to celebrate us, the messages, calls and posts 🙏🏾🙏🏾 We really appreciate… Big apologies to anyone who felt offended one way or the other 😩🙏🏾 it was one of the best days of my life! I’m going to be flooding your timeline this week! Be prepared!

MR AND MRS OGONNA😍😍😩😩 Can’t get over how delicious my wife looked 😍🤩 JoJo is soooo BEAUTIFUL 🤩😍😍 I waka well enter Market 😍😍 Nkem 😍 Obim 😍 Tomato Jos m 😍 Pateri pete 😍 Omalicha Obodo Oyinbo 😍 My Champions League.

What do you get when you have Broda Shaggi, Beverly Osu, Lasisi Elenu, OG Tega, Sydney Talker, Nasty Blaq and more on one groomsmen squad? A beautiful mess, and we love every bit of their energy!

One thing I was very particular about at my wedding was the ENERGYYYY!!! And I told my grooms men I need all the ENERGYYYY!! And they did just that! Made the wedding so beautiful! I LOVE YOU GUYS!! YALL made me so happy! Watching these videos I’ve been smiling all day! Thank you for honouring my invite! ! @og.tega @sydneytalker @nastyblaq @nnaranks @lasisielenu @pankeeroy @brodashaggi @beverly_osu @chubby_oddly @romeo_wj @francis__dash @christcode @nestybawa @samspedy Selorm Ambassador Clev #DrCraze #EMJO2021