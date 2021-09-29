Connect with us

Promotions

Molped is here to provide the Comfort Revolution for Women

Promotions

Hurry now! Applications for the Stanbic IBTC University Scholarship Scheme is Open

Promotions

Hurry! It's raining Discounts in the #LastChanceToSaveSales by Purple Shop

Promotions

Get Ready! Access Bank is rewarding 14 Customers with 1 Million Naira each in the DiamondXtra Independence Splash

Promotions

Here's how to apply the 10% discount to your Showmax subscription using your MasterCard

Promotions

Sujimoto is at it again! Here is what makes the 15-floor 'Lucrezia By Sujimoto' Tower a must-have

Promotions

Here is Your Chance to become a Millionaire in the WaW Wash and Win Millions Promo🥳🥳 | Jump on it

Events Promotions

ICYMI: Here are Photos from Life Continental Beer’s event tagged 'Turu Ugo Lota’

Promotions

Sujimoto Ready-mixed Concrete is high Quality Cement & Concrete Solution at your Beck and Call

Promotions

Top up Your must-visit List! The iconic Madame Tussauds Wax Museum is launching in Dubai | October 14th

Promotions

Molped is here to provide the Comfort Revolution for Women

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

What if there is a comfort revolution for your period and you will never experience leakage and irritation ever again?

Molped Nigeria has announced the launch of its global digital campaign in Nigeria with the aim of highlighting the success stories of women and how Molped plays a key role in their everyday lives.

“The Molped woman is a success story. She is active, loves fashion, and is confident enough to be herself in every room because of the revolutionary comfort Molped gives her. The #MolpedComfortRevolution digital campaign highlights the day-to-day lives of women and the level of comfort the Molped woman enjoys. Molped caters to different needs of women with its sanitary pads range offering up to 100% no leakage and no irritation and its recently launched Pantyliners for everyday protection. There have been several positive reviews on Molped Pantyliners since launch and we are excited that there is a wide range of Molped for whatever time of the month. Our goal is to get every woman to rewrite their story by experiencing comfort and everyday protection with Molped” by Roseline Abaraonye, Marketing Manager, Hayat Kimya Nigeria.

Have you tried Molped and experienced revolutionary comfort? Tell us how you rewrite your story without the worry of leakage or irritation, by sharing your story with the #Molpedcomfortrevolution campaign on our social channels and stand a chance to win amazing prices.

The Molped sanitary pads and pantyliners can be purchased in any supermarket near you. For more information follow Molpednigeria on Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Hot Topic: The Many Hot Takes about iPhone 13

Uzezi Agboge: Lagos Cinderella

Lazy Nigerian Youths; Understanding This Coconut Head Generation | by Mfonobong Inyang

Dennis Isong: How to Tap Into the Short-Let Real Estate Market

RiRi Okoye: How to Avoid Burnout As a Business Owner
css.php