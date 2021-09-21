Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Submission of Nigerian Films for the 94th Academy Awards is Open

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Saskay drops the tea on her time in the house in this #BBNaija interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Movies & TV Scoop

EbonyLife Studios Joins Forces with Sony Pictures Television for New Writers Initiative "Àlọ́"

Movies & TV

Liquorose (HOH), Emmanuel & Cross have a place in the #BBNaija6 Finale | Other Housemates Up for Possible Eviction

Events Movies & TV

“The Crown”, Kate Winslet, Tobias Menzies were Winners at the 73rd Emmy Awards

Movies & TV

Matrix + Color Blockin was Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Code for Tonight’s Live Eviction Show | Week 8

Movies & TV

Get the Scoop on the #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Black & Gold Themed Saturday Night Party

Inspired Movies & TV Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Run Through the Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV Movies & TV

Don't Miss Episode 8 (7 Days A Week) of “Papa Benji” Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships

Here's Episode 4 of Laju Iren's "During Ever After (Full Bloom)" Season 2

Movies & TV

Submission of Nigerian Films for the 94th Academy Awards is Open

Published

25 mins ago

 on

The Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC) for the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences has called on Nigerian filmmakers to submit their films for the 94th Academy Awards for the International Feature Film category.

“The Nigeria Official Selection Committee (NOSC) for the Academy Awards in International Feature Film (IFF) submissions, has reopened the submission portal for the 94th Academy Awards from Monday, September 20th, to Monday, October 4th, 2021,” the statement read.

The NOSC will select one film as Nigeria’s entry in the IFF award category after the selection process is completed. The Academy then gives this award to a feature-length motion picture made outside of the United States that has at least 50% non-English dialogue.

It will be recalled that Pidgin English was accepted as a qualification for this category by the Academy in 2020.

Since its first submission of Genevieve Nnaji‘s “Lionheart” in 2019, the Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee has witnessed a rapid rise in the quality of Nigerian films, especially in storytelling. Desmond Ovbiagele‘s The Milkmaidwas Nigeria’s submission to the International Feature Film category for the 2021 Academy Awards; however, it did not make the shortlist.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and award-winning filmmaker Izu Ojukwu were also named to the selection committee, and according to ThisDayLive, they will be expected to contribute their qualifications and experiences to the selection process for a Nigerian entry.

According to the committee, the window for film submissions will open on September 20, 2021, and close on October 4, 2021. Films entries should be submitted to the NOSC by visiting https://thenosc.org/submit-your-film before October 4, 2021. Information on special rules for the award can be found on thenosc.org.special-rules-for-iff-awards, and [email protected] can be contacted for technical submission details and further enquiries.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: It’s Time To Double Down On Our Cultural Exports!

Why Do We Put The Family of the Deceased Through So Much Stress During Burials?

Smart Emmanuel: The Best Way to Find the Right Customers

Ufuoma Uvomata: How Best Do You Handle Social Anxiety?

Rita Chidinma: When it Comes to Mental Healthcare in Nigeria, Mothers Are Left Behind
css.php