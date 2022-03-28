Connect with us

How To Win Red Carpet Fashion at The 94th Academy Awards – According To Tiffany Haddish

The red carpet fashion at the 94th Academy Awards was as lavish as expected. Thanks to all the glitter and glitz that typically surrounds this highly anticipated ceremony, we were treated to diamonds, sharp suits, metallic dresses.

Not one to disappoint, Comedian and Actress Tiffany Haddish, who also presented an award this year, stole the red carpet in a breath-taking custom Dolce and Gabbana gown featuring silver sequins with a slim fit and sharply draped train. The dark green off-shoulder number accentuated the coordinating necklace and sparkling stud earrings. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish)

Tiffany’s head-turning look was put together by her trusted stylists, Wayman and Micah, who focused on highlighting the style star’s enviable figureTiffany completed her ensemble with her signature platinum blonde buzz-cut complemented by soft glam makeup.

Credits

Photography@jveloz
Styling@waymanandmicah
Jewellery@Pomellato
Hair@hair4kicks
Makeup:@kingmalimagic

