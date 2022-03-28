Connect with us

News Style

Oscars2022: Zendaya stole the Spotlight in Maison Valentino at the 94th Academy Awards

Inspired News

This South African mother & daughter found a way to keep children away from crime and drugs through dance

News Scoop

Oscars 2022: Chris Rock is Not Filing a Report against Will Smith for Now - LAPD 

Career News

Applications Are Now Open for the 2022 Africa’s Business Heroes Prize Competition

News Style

BNStyle Plus Sound: Three Words That Best Describe Boity Thulo - Talented, Trendy, Tasteful

News

In Loving Memory of Grace Alele-Williams, Here Are 9 Things to Know About Nigeria's First Female Vice Chancellor

News

Inside the Newly Commissioned Terminal at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos

News

If You're a Fully Vaccinated Traveller Arriving Nigeria, You'll No Longer Need to take the PCR COVID-19 Test

News

Our Only Reaction to Swanky Jerry's Stylish Cover for GQ South Africa Is 😍

BN TV News

BBC "Africa Eye" exposes dodgy driving licences & dangerous vehicles on Kenya’s killer roads

News

Oscars2022: Zendaya stole the Spotlight in Maison Valentino at the 94th Academy Awards

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Zendaya graced the red carpet for the 94th Oscars award ceremony and was undoubtedly one of the best-dressed stars at the event. The super stylish actress appeared at the event in a cropped Valentino Haute Couture double silk satin shirt and silver embroidered organza flowing skirt designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli and styled by Law Roach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

For her accessories, she opted for a stunning Bvlgari Serpenti High Jewelry necklace with over 13 plus carats of diamonds set in white gold from the Maison’s newest collection, she also chose multiple Serpenti Viper diamond bracelets and completed the striking look with sparkly diamond studs and rings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BVLGARI Official (@bulgari)

Her super chic hairstyle thanks to stylist Hair By Antoinette was inspired by Hollywood glamour. Swept up and touseled into a beautiful wispy chestnut updo, her hair definitely complimented and elevated her iconic look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antoinette (@hairbyantoinettenyc)

Credits
Stylist: @luxurylaw
Hair: @hairbyantoinettenyc
Outfit: @maisonvalentino
Accessories: @bulgari

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Hitting Someone When Angered

Money Matters with Nimi: Submission, Female Breadwinning & and the Head of Household

Adaugo Nwankpa: Real Lives, Real People – The Ripple Effect of Economic Downturns

Be a Part of The IREDE Foundation “Out on a Limb” Disability Advocacy Walk | Saturday, April 9th

Kehinde Egbanubi: Understanding Times And Seasons
css.php