Oscars2022: Zendaya stole the Spotlight in Maison Valentino at the 94th Academy Awards

Zendaya graced the red carpet for the 94th Oscars award ceremony and was undoubtedly one of the best-dressed stars at the event. The super stylish actress appeared at the event in a cropped Valentino Haute Couture double silk satin shirt and silver embroidered organza flowing skirt designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli and styled by Law Roach.

For her accessories, she opted for a stunning Bvlgari Serpenti High Jewelry necklace with over 13 plus carats of diamonds set in white gold from the Maison’s newest collection, she also chose multiple Serpenti Viper diamond bracelets and completed the striking look with sparkly diamond studs and rings.

Her super chic hairstyle thanks to stylist Hair By Antoinette was inspired by Hollywood glamour. Swept up and touseled into a beautiful wispy chestnut updo, her hair definitely complimented and elevated her iconic look.

Credits

Stylist: @luxurylaw

Hair: @hairbyantoinettenyc

Outfit: @maisonvalentino

Accessories: @bulgari

