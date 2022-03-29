Connect with us

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | #Oscars

Photo Credit: @traceeellisross

The weekend was filled with fancy dresses, crisp tuxedos, and many noteworthy fashion moments! From pre-Oscar parties to the main event and then the Vanity Fair Oscars party –  All our faves were undeniably dressed to impress on the red carpet at the different outings.

The Vanity Fair after-party is one of the biggest after-parties held following the annual Academy Awards.

It’s always so star-studded, and we’ve got the red carpet photos for you.

Zendaya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

Kim Kardashian

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Zoë Kravitz

Ciara

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Ariana DeBose

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ariana DeBose (@arianadebose)

Tracee Ellis Ross

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

Anya Taylor-Joy

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

Precious Lee 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PRECIOUS LEE (@preciousleexoxo)

Cynthia Erivo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

Megan Thee Stallion

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Chloe Bailey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

Kendall Jenner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by emma (@kourtfilms)

Willow Smith

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lis Lopes 👑 (@lislopees)

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

Tiffany Haddish

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish)

Mindy Kaling

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

Maitreyi Ramakrishna

Demi Singleton

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tasha Reiko Brown (@tashareikobrown)

Lashana Lynch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lashana Lynch (@lashanalynch)

Laura Harrier

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LAURA HARRIER (@lauraharrier)

Winnie Harlow

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

