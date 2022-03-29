BN Red Carpet Fab: 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | #Oscars

The weekend was filled with fancy dresses, crisp tuxedos, and many noteworthy fashion moments! From pre-Oscar parties to the main event and then the Vanity Fair Oscars party – All our faves were undeniably dressed to impress on the red carpet at the different outings.

The Vanity Fair after-party is one of the biggest after-parties held following the annual Academy Awards.

It’s always so star-studded, and we’ve got the red carpet photos for you.

Zendaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

Kim Kardashian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Zoë Kravitz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FASHION ISH TODAY (@fashion.ish.today)

Ciara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Ariana DeBose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana DeBose (@arianadebose)

Tracee Ellis Ross

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

Anya Taylor-Joy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FASHION ISH TODAY (@fashion.ish.today)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

Precious Lee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRECIOUS LEE (@preciousleexoxo)

Cynthia Erivo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

Megan Thee Stallion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

Chloe Bailey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

Kendall Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emma (@kourtfilms)

Willow Smith

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lis Lopes 👑 (@lislopees)

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

Tiffany Haddish