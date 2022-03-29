Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop

Praiz Debuts Short Film From His Album "Reckless" Directed by Ifan Michael & Featuring Liquorose

BN TV Nollywood Scoop Weddings

Stan Nze talks about how he proposed to Blessing in new video

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie reveals what she named her daughter in new vlog

BN TV Relationships

Watch the New Episode of the "Frankly Speaking" Podcast

BN TV Living

This Mother's Day Edition of "#WithChude" Tackles a Topic That is Rarely Discussed: Postnatal Depression 

BN TV Sweet Spot

Tomike Adeoye's #MothersDay Shoutout to Mums is Both Inspiring and Heartwarming

BN TV Music

Nigerian Idol Season 7: Check Out the Performances of the Top 10 Contestants

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch Temi Otedola and Her Mum in this Adorable Mother-Daughter Q&A Tag

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Five Tips from Swanky Jerry and Erica Nlewedim on "How To Be Young, Famous & African"

BN TV Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

Watch Beyoncé’s Performance of “Be Alive” from "King Richard" at the 2022 Oscars

BN TV

Praiz Debuts Short Film From His Album “Reckless” Directed by Ifan Michael & Featuring Liquorose

Published

5 hours ago

 on

When a list of African singers who make a perfect blend of R&B, soul music, and Afrobeats is being created in any part of the world, Praiz’s name would come out on top of that list. The resplendent singer and record producer who dropped his fourth studio album titled “Reckless” on March 18, is set to drop its first music video soon.

However, preceding that, Praiz has today released a thrilling short film featuring reality TV star and dancer, Liquorose. In it, Liquorose plays a femme fatale who happens to have the heart of Praiz in her palms.

The short film is directed by internationally-recognised filmmaker and fashion icon, Ifan Michael, under ThinkIfan Productions. Ifan has won multiple awards and was listed by Forbes as one of the 30 Africans with incredible records, even while under 30.

This short film precedes a video for “Love You Better,” one of the tracks from the newly released “Reckless” album, and was screen-played by Cheta Chukwu, with costume design and art direction credits to Ifan Michael.

This short film is a factual definition of what a mind-blowing work of art looks like, and you should see it.

Watch the short film below:

Check out the BTS photos below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Enjoy Your Here and Now

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Hitting Someone When Angered

Money Matters with Nimi: Submission, Female Breadwinning & and the Head of Household

Adaugo Nwankpa: Real Lives, Real People – The Ripple Effect of Economic Downturns

Be a Part of The IREDE Foundation “Out on a Limb” Disability Advocacy Walk | Saturday, April 9th
css.php