Here's Every Reason To Love Blue Mbombo's Uber-Chic Baby Bump Style

Published

37 mins ago

 on

Where do we begin with the oh-so-stylish Blue Mbombo? This uber-chic South African award-winning model and media entrepreneur, has been wowing us with her maternity style for a while now.

@blue_mbombo

And while countless #BellaStylistas have boasted enviable maternity styles during the nine months they were growing buns in their ovens, Blue’s impeccable and sophisticated preggo style has our attention. And that’s why we are featuring her today on BN Style Your Bump.

The mom-to-be is almost ready to pop and recently held an aesthetically pleasing pink and white baby shower. Yes, you guessed it, we are obsessed!

Keep scrolling, we’ve rounded up Blue Mbombo’s most stylish moments during her pregnancy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mbombo (@blue_mbombo)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

