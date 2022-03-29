Check out Lerato Kgamanyane’s Guide to Effortless Everyday Style – You’re Welcome!

Connect with us

Published

18 mins ago

 on

Our limelight for daily outfit inspiration this week falls on South African fashion and lifestyle blogger, Lerato KgamanyaneIf you are looking to channel a style star who combines effortless chic with high glamour, then Lerato is the muse for you.

For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best outfits from her curated Instagram page just for you. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday

Make an awe-inspiring entry into the new week with this chic pastel jacket and other pairings of your choice.

Tuesday 

This light blue ensemble may be simple, but it’s sure to turn heads in every room.

Wednesday

You can’t go wrong with this nude look for any day of the week really.

Thursday

Thursdays are not too early for a little chic sleeveless-denim moment.

Friday

Honestly, throw on this amazing look to work so you don’t have to change for that exclusive event later in the day.

Saturday

This is a super cute inspo for a date night if you ask us.

Sunday

Brunch-inspired or Sunday Best? We’ll let you be the judge of that.

