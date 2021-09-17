Connect with us

Music

New EP: Oladapo - Blind

Music

New Music: Tolani - Fire On The Mountain

Music

New Music: Kingzkid - Not For The Clout

Music

New Music: PUMbrown - Story

Music

New Music: Runda - Bam Bam

Music

New Music: Ceccy Twum - His Name is Jesus

Music

New Video: Olamide feat. Jaywillz - Jailer

Inspired Music

Tems is Apple Music's "Up Next" Artist this Month!

Music

New Video: Lojay & Sarz - Monalisa

Music Scoop

"I am Working on a New Album" - Wizkid Covers GQ Magazine's October Issue!

Music

New EP: Oladapo – Blind

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Following the impressive reception to his 2021 audio-visual debut, Afro-fusion rising star, Oladapo is living up to promise with the launch of an extended play “Blind,” released via Sony Music Entertainment West Africa.

“Blind” is a 5-track EP that explores moments in love, lust, hurt, heartbreak and dance. Speaking on the project, Oladapo describes it as a tribute to a former self.

The songs on the tracklist explain a tussle between a naïve (blind) Oladapo and a better enlightened Oladapo; a conundrum he expresses further as “one version of me who’s blind to the intricacies of love and another who’s been hurt and battered by it.”

Listen to the EP below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Why Do We Put The Family of the Deceased Through So Much Stress During Burials?

Smart Emmanuel: The Best Way to Find the Right Customers

Ufuoma Uvomata: How Best Do You Handle Social Anxiety?

Rita Chidinma: When it Comes to Mental Healthcare in Nigeria, Mothers Are Left Behind

Hephzibah Frances: No! Marrying a Pastor is Not a Must For Me
css.php