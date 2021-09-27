Connect with us

Promise Ekpo Osaine Shares Her Journey to Getting 3 Fully Funded PhD Scholarship & 2 Masters

It was all about the future of the Female Entrepreneur at the Inaugural Bold Conversations by Veuve Clicquot Event

Hearty Cheers as Kenneth Omoruyi & Chinedu Iwuora join the Winning Train at the 40 Under 40 Award

Mo Abudu Shares Her Journey & Why She Wants to "Sell Africa to the World" in this NY Times Feature

Nayrouz Talaat is Fighting Stereotypes & Empowering Women in Egypt with Safe Professional Driving Lessons

Meet David Ngwerume the Lawyer Using His Free Time & Childhood Hobby to Fight COVID-19

Former Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Wins 2021 Global Goalkeeper Award

#BNWeekInReview: Run Through the Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Liz Ngwane is Fostering Sustainable Fashion in Cameroon by Recycling Waste for Art & Clothing

After Finally Getting One, Temidayo Falade shares Tips to Consider When Looking for a Scholarship

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Promise Ekpo Osaine

Promise Ekpo Osaine, a First Class graduate of Computer Engineering and a graduate student at Princeton University, shared on LinkedIn how she was able to acquire a fully-funded scholarship to pursue her PhD in Computer Science.

She received three PhD offers from the University of Notre Dame, the University of Colorado, and Kent University, as well as three master’s offers from Western Illinois, Alabama and SLU. “My story is a clear example of what is possible when we align ourselves to leverage mentors’ experiences,” she wrote about how she received the scholarships with the aid of her network and mentors.

If you’re like Promise, keep going. You’ll succeed.

Read her story below:

HOW I SECURED US SCHOLARSHIPS AND GOT INTO PRINCETON

I am thrilled to announce that I have secured a fully-funded #scholarship to study for my Ph.D. program in #computerscience at the Princeton #University. In addition, I got 3 Ph.D. offers( Uni. of Notre Dame, Uni. of Colorado & Kent) and 3 master’s offers (Western Illinois, Alabama & SLU).

As a #Nigerian lady from #Akwaibom, who attended #Uniben, this means a whole lot to me. Growing up, people used the name “OKON” for derogatory examples & it impacted my self-esteem. I am sharing this story to inspire every #youth & girl-child out there. They can achieve anything they set their minds to regardless of their humble financial & educational background, skin color, nationality, age, or gender.

My Journey to obtaining these scholarships was rigorous as I sent 140 cold emails, received 11 rejections & worked my 8-5 Job(sleepless nights)

First, I met Wilfred of Zeed Worldwide, who educated me about US scholarships, Statement of purpose & has become my Lifecoach. Then, I joined the First Class Leaders Network by Samuel where I received support from Chinonso, God’sgift, Esther, Isioma & Oluwaseun

In Aug, Isaac Udotong of Udotong Stem Academy(https://lnkd.in/ebrkUpwT) who is a member of Parent Alumni at Harvard, MIT, and Princeton, advised me to shoot for the top schools & covered 2 app fees. He linked me to Prof Imafidon of Excellent in Education & University of Oxford for SOP review.

In Nov, I won the MT Scholarship by Dr. Michael Taiwo which covered my #IELTS, Transcript, & 2 application fees. My MT mentors, Akinbiyi, Oluseun & Oyakhi provided guidance. Oyakhi reviewed all my documents & encouraged my applications to the top schools. I reached out to Dr. Kelechukwu of DEKEMP, who reviewed my SOP & has supported me since then.

In Jan 2021, I received my first scholarship & the rest followed. I became an OFP Scholar & was hosted by the US Consulate General. Lagos Education USA covered VISA & traveling expenses. Thanks to Mrs. Chinenye & Mrs. Adeola.

Today, I have resumed my program.

I am grateful to God Almighty, my family, recommenders (Isi, Augustine,Tyna & Peter), friends Jimmy (counsel), Joseph, Victor,Dr. Odon, Mr. Emeka, Dr. Bayo, Peter, & all those that supported me. This is a dream come true for me as I believe this will prepare me to achieve similar feats as Princeton Alumni; Michelle (wife to Obama), Alan Turing, Jeff Bezos, Amazon and Blue Origin – Newslines, & Brooke Shields, my role models Tony Elumelu, Ngozi Iweala, Chimamanda & Folorunso Alakija. Commending Princeton university for Diversity and Inclusion.

My #story is a clear example of what is possible when we align ourselves to leverage the experiences of #mentors.

To everyone struggling out there, don’t give up.

 

