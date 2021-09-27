It was all about the future of the Female Entrepreneur at the Inaugural Bold Conversations by Veuve Clicquot Event

Veuve Clicquot is dedicated to emboldening successive generations of audacious female leaders across the globe through Bold by Veuve Clicquot.

On September 23rd, 2021, Bold by Veuve Clicquot hosted the inaugural edition of Bold Conversations; a platform that brought together phenomenal business leaders to discuss key findings from the first International Women’s Barometer study on the state of female entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

In the audience was an array of female founders & executives such as Ana Boix, Colette Otusheso, Stephanie Busari, Chinwe Egwim, Linda Sodeinde, Deborah Nicol-Omeruah, Adaeze Yobo, Nicole Chikwe, Ore Runsewe, Teni Sagoe, Vanessa Azar, Tania Omotayo amongst others.

Speaking on the significance of Bold by Veuve Clicquot in her virtual welcome address, the Chief Marketing Officer of Veuve Clicquot, Carole Bildé stated;

“In 1972, to pay homage to Madame Clicquot, we created an award – today called Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award – to honor and feature women leaders. Since then, we have honored more than 350 women in 27 countries. Through their energy and experience, these bold women help to nurture and strengthen the presence of female talents in the entrepreneurial world. That’s why our Bold by Veuve Clicquot program is so important – because it gives visibility and a voice to those female entrepreneurs who need it. Today more than ever. And everywhere in the world.”

Following this, the General Manager of Moët Hennessy Nigeria, Sebastien Choeun, expressed his gratitude to everyone present for being a part of the inaugural edition of Bold Conversations in Nigeria.

Moderated by host Michelle Dede, the three-panel discussions were insightful and impactful.

The first panel – “Do Women In Business Need To Adopt Specific Behaviors To Succeed?” featured Andrew Alli Group CEO, Southbridge Group, Mo Abudu, CEO Ebony Life Group, and Temi Marcella Awogboro, Executive Director, Evercare Hospital.

The barometer study shows that 54% of Nigerian women believe that they must act more like men to succeed as an entrepreneur. In addition to this, 51% of Nigerian women believe they must show more authority than their male counterparts to succeed professionally.

Speaking on this, Andrew Alli shared,

“As both men and women, it is incumbent for us to change the narrative that women cannot embrace their authentic selves to succeed in business. Do not become a different person because you feel that is what you need to succeed.”

The second-panel discussion, “Navigating Female Entrepreneurship In A Post Covid World- Closing The Gap,” featured Olatowun Candide-Johnson, Founder GAIA AFRICA, Nkemdilim Uwaje-Begho, Managing Director, Future Software Resources and Adenrele Sonariwo, Founder, Rele Art Gallery who shared their key business learnings during the pandemic.

A key finding from the barometer study shows that more female than male Nigerian entrepreneurs started/took over their business during the past year, demonstrating resilience during a time when global economies are facing significant challenges.

Speaking on dealing with uncertainty and fear, Nkemdilim Uwaje-Begho stated;

“The way you address fear and knowing that you can conquer it, is how you get to the next level.”

“The Visible And Unseen Barriers For Female Entrepreneurship”, the final panel discussion of the evening, saw Tosin Oshinowo, CEO, cm-Design Atelier, Oyinade Osobajo, Head of Marketing, Moove Africa, and Eloho Omame, Co-Founder, FirstCheck Africa spark an engaging conversation on how they handle gender-based barriers.

Results from the barometer study show that half of the Nigerian women (and two-thirds of men) believe that female entrepreneurship is disruptive to family life.

Speaking on her experience, Oyinade Osobajo said,

“Juggling marriage and work is a continuous effort. You need to know that challenges will come, so get your resources ready. Just go for it, don’t overthink it”

The inaugural edition of Bold Conversations by Veuve Clicquot in Nigeria provided an opportunity for women to engage, network, discuss and proffer solutions on the state of female entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

To know more about Bold Conversations by Veuve Clicquot in Nigeria, sign up here to access the panel discussions as well as the barometer study on the state of female entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

#VeuveClicquotxWomen

