Flour Mills empowers over 5000 Women & Rewards 4 Winners in the 'August Golden Parti'

It was all about the future of the Female Entrepreneur at the Inaugural Bold Conversations by Veuve Clicquot Event

Meet the "Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age of Craftsmanship" Contestants

Malta Guinness brings a Taste of Goodness at the Ibom Festival

Ciroc unveils Ozinna in plush Summer Brunch Party

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with the Top Stories You Missed This Week

"Music is One of the Greatest Tools to Communicate Ideas" - Made Kuti on Global Citizen Live & His Journey So Far

It's Here! Join Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Made Kuti for #GlobalCitizenLive | Today, 6PM

ICYMI: Here are Photos from Life Continental Beer’s event tagged 'Turu Ugo Lota’

South African Tourism promotes Unity and Social Cohesion through Arts & Culture

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) has announced four winners at its just-concluded August Golden Parti which honors the rich cultural heritage in South-Eastern Nigeria held in Abia, Enugu, Anambra, and Ebonyi states.

This women empowerment initiative by FMN’s iconic brand Golden Penny promotes this heritage by recognizing and appreciating the contribution of women in family and community development. Attendees were provided with practical skills and valuable resources to help grow their businesses, reward them, and encourage them to live an active lifestyle. Over 5,000 benefited from free health checks, health, and nutritional talks, raffle draws, amongst others.

For the raffle draws, four winners emerged from each state including Augustina Igwenagu Anulika in Enugu, Ezeako Caroline in Anambra, Boniface Ogbonna in Ebonyi, and Ngozi Colouelus in Abia State.

The August Golden Parti celebrated the place of women as the heart of the home and is geared towards women empowerment, rural community growth, and human development within communities in Eastern Nigeria. With the August meeting, women are appreciated in bonding families and encouraged to contribute to socio-economic development.

