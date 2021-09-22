Connect with us

Sujimoto Ready-mixed Concrete is high Quality Cement & Concrete Solution at your Beck and Call

Making a trailblazing debut, the latest offspring of the luxury real estate company Sujimoto Construction, Sujimoto Ready-mixed Concrete proudly stands as the major provider of concrete and cement for the iconic LucreziaBySujimoto in Banana Island.

Sujimoto Ready-mixed concrete was born out of frustration with the difficulty in finding high-quality concrete, the very rude and bad customer service of some companies, coupled with extremely sluggish delivery, and when we did find the right quality, it was at a cut-throat price. It is sad but this is the frustration many building developers and construction companies go through on a daily basis”  laments Sijibomi Ogundele, CEO of Sujimoto.

The Czar of luxury living further said that;

In the few months that we have been operating, we can proudly boast of singlehandedly changing the narrative of ready-mixed concrete with our fast delivery regardless of location and our exceptional services. We just recently signed a deal to supply over 950,000 bags of cement to a private company in Kano and they expressed their delight with our quality and prompt delivery

Sujimoto believes that the Sujimoto Ready-mixed concrete is undoubtedly the number one choice for high-quality concrete, with a flexible payment option that allows for delivery before payment, it is not surprising that they are revolutionizing the concrete and cement supply chain. They want their customers to know that they are beyond capable of getting concrete or cement to any location within Nigeria in record time while providing stellar customer service.

Tell a contractor to tell a contractor that Sujimoto Ready-mixed Concrete is here to shatter every form of mediocrity in the construction industry.

For more information, contact Maher on 08184444418 and connect with Sujimoto Ready-mixed concrete on Instagram

Sponsored Content

