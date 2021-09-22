Top up Your must-visit List! The iconic Madame Tussauds Wax Museum is launching in Dubai | October 14th

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Madame Tussauds, the international wax museum is set to make Dubai its new home. From October 14th, 2021, guests will be able to explore the iconic wax attraction for an experience like no other.

The Dubai edition of the world-famous wax attraction is the first of its kind in the region and the 25th edition of the attraction globally.  The UAE’s latest must-visit hotspot will welcome guests seven days a week and boasts of a stunning location within the vibrant island destination Bluewaters, adjacent to the world’s largest observation wheel, Ain Dubai.

With seven specially designed themed rooms, (including a party area complete with an interactive dance floor), you can step into a Bollywood movie and take a picture with the Badshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan, or make the impossible possible by taking a selfie with the beauty queen herself, Kylie Jenner. And that’s not all, you can feel like a supermodel and have a once in lifetime experience posing next to Cara Delevingne, and even show off your football skills next to the legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Madame Tussauds Dubai also has an amazing wax figure library that reads like a who’s who of international superstars, a visit to Madame Tussauds Dubai has something for everyone and is destined to thrill all ages.  The line-up figures include sports heroes such as Connor McGregor, historical figures including the Queen of England, models such as Cara Delevingne, actors like Kareena Kapoor, singers, and many more.  The iconic attraction will be home to 60 celebrities from around the world, including 16 brand-new figures from the Middle East including the recently revealed Balqees Fathi and Mohammed Assaf.

The First-ever Madame Tussauds Dubai will be located on Bluewaters Island, Dubai’s latest vibrant lifestyle destination, and promises to leave tourists and residents feeling amazed, making unforgettable memories with them.  It is set to be an attraction that truly represents the fascinating world of glamour, sport, music, and entertainment all under one roof.

To celebrate the launch, Madame Tussauds Dubai has a special preview ticket offer where guests can book and visit the attraction to get a sneak peek inside on October 8th and 9th . Those keen to secure themselves a slice of the star-filled action can book preview tickets online by heading to the official website

 

