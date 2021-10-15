It’s a ‘Domestic Turbulence’ in Episode 8 of Laju Iren’s “During Ever After (Full Bloom)” Season 2

Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

If you’re yet to see episodes 7 and 8 of Laju Iren‘s web series “During Ever After (Full Bloom)” Season 2, we’ve got you covered.

The mini-series stars BellaRose Okojie, Olu Salako ‘Boda Wasiu’, Bayo Oloko, Inem King, Olumide Owuru, and a host of many others. Directed by the award-winning Michael AMA Psalmist Akinrogunde, written and produced by Laju Iren, you’re bound to fall in love with this new season.

Watch episode 7 (Rhodes Apart) below:

Watch episode 8 (Domestic Turbulence) below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

