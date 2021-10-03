Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Came Ready for the #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Grand Finale

It’s day 72 of the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu came ready for the grand finale.

For his first outfit, Ebuka looked dashing in a fully hand-beaded burgundy velvet tuxedo which according to the designer, took over 72 hours to hand stitch and bead only the front panel of the jacket.

Well, the time and energy were worth the slay for this grand finale, to crown the winner of the reality television show.

For Ebuka’s second outfit, he came dressed in a blue agbada ensemble that had everyone talking. Check on it!

Outfit: @atafo.official

Photos: @theoladayo