And The #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Winner is... Whitemoney!

Congratulations are in order for Whitemoney, the winner of the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Season!

The BBNaija season 6 finale happened tonight and Whitemoney was crowned winner, while Liquorose emerged first-runner up. With all the housemates from this season present at the live show, it was a thrilling night as everyone awaited the big news.

For the first time on the #BBNaija stage, Afrobeats singer-songwriter Made Kuti serenaded the audience with a beautiful performance.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu took us through some really sweet moments in the Big Brother Naija House:

Ready for the night’s events, the six finalists – Whitemoney, Liquorose, Pere, Cross, Angel and Emmanuel looked really good and we loved them!

Biggie had some sweet words for our finalists tonight. In his words,

Angel – The real hot girl

Cross – The life of the party

Emmanuel – Mr Africa and the Ultimate Veto Power Holder

Liquorose – Dancer extraordinaire

Pere – Wildcard turned finalist. Mr Military

Whitemoney – Maazi, the resident chef

To the business of the day, Emmanuel was the first housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother house tonight.

When asked about him and Liquorose outside the house, Emmanuel said, “There’s only one way to find out: when we’re both out of the house”

Watch his post-eviction interview:

Former #BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate Avala performed her new single on the BBNaija stage.

The next housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye house was Angel.

Watch her post-eviction show:

Cross was the third Shine Ya Eye housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija house.

Here’s Cross’ post-eviction show:

Pere left next and emerged as the 2nd Runner-Up for the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye Season.

Pere said he’ll be focusing on his Nollywood career “all the way” now that he’s out of the house.

Here’s what he had to say to Maria now that he’s out of the house:

Laycon performed “Wagwan” and “Verified” on the BBNaija stage. We love to see it!

Lojay took the live show to another level with his energetic performance of “Monalisa“.

Ajebo Hustlers also brought their sauce to the stage with a performance of “Pronto“.

At this point, Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Top 2 housemates – Liquorose and Whitemoney left the house and the lights went out.

While they were on stage, Ebuka asked Whitemoney, “What’s next for Whitemoney?” And his response, business!

Liquorose said apart from dancing, she’s going into movies, music and releasing her book.

Finally, the hours came and… Whitemoney! That’s the name of the winner of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season!

Congratulations to Liquorose. She is the first runner-up for the #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season.

See how fans voted for the finalists:

