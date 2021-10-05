Connect with us

Music

New Music: Egar Boi - Joma

Events Music

Fuji Music has made a comeback in mainstream popular culture as seen at ‘Fuji in the Garden’

Music

New Music: Shime Ahua - Smile

Music

New EP: Dark Poet feat. M.I Abaga, Falz, Yung6ix, CDQ & Dremo - No CAP

Music

Lyric Video: Sinach - Love My Home

Music

New Music: Sean Dampte feat. Buju & Nizzy - Pepe (Remix)

Music Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: 10 Songs You Didn't Know Whitemoney Released

Music

New Music: VCLEF - Henny (Weekend)

Music

New Music: Mayorkun - Back In Oﬃce

Music

New Music: Minz - 234

Music

New Music: Egar Boi – Joma

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Lagos based singer-songwriter, audio producer and sound engineer, Egar Boi popular for producing several top-charting records, releases his first official single of the year as an artist “Joma.

Joma bounces on a lively upbeat tempo and energetic melodies as the singer describes his longtime crush on a lady, her sudden interest in him after assuming his affluence and his consistent willingness to do anything for her nevertheless.

Egar Boi showcases his melodious vocals on the Mykah-produced beat guaranteed to rock your speakers. 

Listen to the track below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: Are You Sure You Want to Drink Tea on the Plane?

Your Better Self with Akanna: 5 Life Lessons You Can Glean From a Colossal Failure

Biodun Da-Silva: Want to Throw in the Towel? Get Yourself Motivated Using These Tips!

Help Oghale Eheri Get a Life-Saving Surgery Through DonateNG

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php