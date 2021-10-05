New Music: Egar Boi – Joma

Lagos based singer-songwriter, audio producer and sound engineer, Egar Boi popular for producing several top-charting records, releases his first official single of the year as an artist “Joma“.

Joma bounces on a lively upbeat tempo and energetic melodies as the singer describes his longtime crush on a lady, her sudden interest in him after assuming his affluence and his consistent willingness to do anything for her nevertheless.

Egar Boi showcases his melodious vocals on the Mykah-produced beat guaranteed to rock your speakers.

Listen to the track below: