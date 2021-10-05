Howard University & Netflix are Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy with a Scholarship for Students in the School’s College of Fine Arts



Chadwick A. Boseman, an alumnus of Howard University, has been honoured with a $5.4 million endowed scholarship, all thanks to Netflix.

The Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship will prioritize students who have exceptional artistic abilities akin to that of the “Black Panther” actor, as well as financial need. It will cover the full cost of university tuition for incoming students in the College of Fine Arts over four years.

Howard University announced in May 2021 that the College of Fine Arts will be renamed after the actor, with the change taking effect in September.

“It is with immense pleasure and deep gratitude that we announce the creation of an endowed scholarship in honor of alumnus Chadwick Boseman, whose life and contributions to the arts continue to inspire,” said Dr Wayne A. I. Frederick, president of Howard University. “This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students. I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs Simone Ledward-Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift.”

Sarah Long, a freshman in musical theatre; Shawn Smith, a sophomore studying acting; Janee’ Ferguson, a junior in theatre arts administration; and senior Deirdre Dunkin, who studies dance, make up the inaugural class of awardees.