Idia Aisien Dazzles Yet Again on the Red Carpet at the Premiere of “Badboys and Bridesmaids”

1 hour ago

Following her successful acting debut as the lead actress in the remake of the Nollywood classic, “Nneka the Pretty Serpent“, Idia Aisien is back again as the leading lady in “Bad Boys and Bridesmaids,” a romantic comedy that tells the story of three women who move mountains to protect a pact they all took as teenagers and the men who do the same just to stop them.

The actress, model, TV Host, and Philanthropist, known for her unique sense of style, is always on the “best-dressed” list, and it’s not hard to see why. She constantly understands the assignment and delivers!

She dazzled yet again on the red carpet at the “Bad Boys and Bridesmaids” movie premiere.

Check out her stunning look below:

Credits:
Hair: @ferdinandshair
Make up:@dorannebeauty
Dress:@ogebyogeofficial
Photography:@officialphotofreak
Shoes:@aminamuaddi
Purse: @judithleiberny

