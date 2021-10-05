Connect with us

Style

A Week in Style: Saryba's Instagram is a Gold Mine of Cool Outfit Ideas

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Idia Aisien Dazzles Yet Again on the Red Carpet at the Premiere of "Badboys and Bridesmaids"

Style

Lynne Kayenne Studio's New Collection shows a Remarkable Modern Take on Traditional Prints

Style

Cardi B Stole the Show at Paris Fashion Week – Here’s All the Proof You Need

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Idia Aisien, Singh Nini, Jackie Aina & More

Style

Here’s How Your Favourite #BBNaija 'Shine Ya Eye' Ex-Housemates Turned Up for the Saturday Night Party Finale

Style

All Modest Babes Will Love DASKA's Debut Colection

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Colour Combos this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 165

Style

MIZIZI's New Jersey Collection is Reppin’ Nigeria in Style

Music Scoop Style

Davido Shows Us a New Side to His Style in this L'Officiel Australia Fashion Book Feature

Style

A Week in Style: Saryba’s Instagram is a Gold Mine of Cool Outfit Ideas

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hi #BellaStylistas! We are here again with the best tips to help you put your stylish foot forward, and at BellaNaija Style, nothing makes us happier than giving you everything you need to stay fashionable throughout the week. One fashionista that constantly gives us daily #ootd inspo is Gambian plus-size influencer Saryba, also known as Kurvisary.

You can rely on Saryba to style basics in the chicest ways. For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best outfits from her curated Instagram page just for you. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday:

If you’re feeling the Monday blues, an oversized co-ord is the best option. Pair with sneakers for a comfy chic look that will have you looking great during all your Zoom meetings.

Tuesday:

To cure your post-Monday blues, opt for a form-fitted suit.

Wednesday:

Conquer hump day with an easy-breezy dress.

Thursday:

There are few pieces more timeless than a little white dress. Embrace it in an oversized suit like Saryba.

Friday:

Yes to denim on Fridays! P.S the denim and blazer look is a fire combo.

Saturday:

Athleisure is a must for weekend hangouts with friends. Pair the look with boots or sneakers for that extra oomph.

Sunday:

Date night calls for high fashion.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: Are You Sure You Want to Drink Tea on the Plane?

Your Better Self with Akanna: 5 Life Lessons You Can Glean From a Colossal Failure

Biodun Da-Silva: Want to Throw in the Towel? Get Yourself Motivated Using These Tips!

Help Oghale Eheri Get a Life-Saving Surgery Through DonateNG

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php