A Week in Style: Saryba’s Instagram is a Gold Mine of Cool Outfit Ideas

Hi #BellaStylistas! We are here again with the best tips to help you put your stylish foot forward, and at BellaNaija Style, nothing makes us happier than giving you everything you need to stay fashionable throughout the week. One fashionista that constantly gives us daily #ootd inspo is Gambian plus-size influencer Saryba, also known as Kurvisary.

You can rely on Saryba to style basics in the chicest ways. For a week’s worth of stylish looks, we’ve rounded up some of the best outfits from her curated Instagram page just for you. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday:

If you’re feeling the Monday blues, an oversized co-ord is the best option. Pair with sneakers for a comfy chic look that will have you looking great during all your Zoom meetings.

Tuesday:

To cure your post-Monday blues, opt for a form-fitted suit.

Wednesday:

Conquer hump day with an easy-breezy dress.

Thursday:

There are few pieces more timeless than a little white dress. Embrace it in an oversized suit like Saryba.

Friday:

Yes to denim on Fridays! P.S the denim and blazer look is a fire combo.

Saturday:

Athleisure is a must for weekend hangouts with friends. Pair the look with boots or sneakers for that extra oomph.

Sunday:

Date night calls for high fashion.

