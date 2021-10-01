Tisvy emerges as Winner of the first-ever Kanekalon’s ‘Activ8 Naija’ Challenge | See Photos

Kaneka Africa; a popular company of Japanese origin and producers of Kanekalon hair fiber extensions, wigs, and braids for women, just drew the curtain on a virtual competition that was aimed at harnessing the potential of young ladies and empowering them into developing their creativity and boldness on social media.

The challenge which officially launched in the latter part of July was set to run for close to 2 months with highlights on the quality and creativity in video content of the contestants. Activ8 Naija which began with 40 beautiful aspirants offered a good opportunity to these ladies to be creative about the hair brand and its products, with the carefully curated tasks assigned to all the ladies each week to develop concepts and short content videos.

The unique aspect about all of this is the fact that Kaneka ensured that the nature of the challenge would entirely run virtually without having to camp the ladies, which seems to be a more popular way here in Nigeria. This they did in a bid to observe the COVID-19 protocols as the idea of the challenge itself is said to have been birthed through the pandemic.

Tisvy, a young intelligent, and beautiful lady from Benue State emerged as the overall winner of the challenge. She sailed through the hurdles of weekly tasks and evictions to be crowned the first-ever Activ8 Naija Queen walking home with a N500,000 cash reward. She was closely backed by Aderinsola who gave her a good run for her money, however, she also walked home with N250,000. Damola from Kwara State also emerged as the second runner-up with a respectable cash prize of N100,000.

The climax of the show with the top 5 contestants was hosted by the eloquent former BBNaija housemate Anto Lecky who had been with the challenge from the very onset as the host and presenter of the weekly challenges. The contestants talked about some of their most exciting and challenging tasks throughout the competition and expressed their appreciation to Kaneka for organizing and putting this together. The entire show was broadcasted on Instagram live on Kanekalon’s official Instagram account.

Some of the creative tasks assigned were the “Go Viral task” which was targeted at throwing a highlight on the super safety features of Kanekalon hair fibers such as its flame retardancy, “Color Blazon” which showcased the variety of colors produced to fit every occasion, “Choices” which was also aimed at tackling social issues bothering the Nigerian community. Other weekly tasks were the Market activation, Be My Darling, and Stunning Xpressions. This maiden edition was partnered by Darling and X-pression hair brands which are companies Kaneka produces their quality raw hair fiber for in Nigeria.

The organizers of the program were very pleased with the outcome of events and are looking forward to a second much more exciting edition as this has come to stay.

