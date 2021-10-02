Connect with us

Music

New Music: Mayorkun - Back In Oﬃce

Music

New Music: VCLEF - Henny (Weekend)

Music

New Music: Minz - 234

Music

D'Banj releases New Album "Stress Free (Chapter 1)" + Visuals feat. Seun Kuti & Egypt '80

Music

New EP: Toyemusic - Control Like This

Music

New Music + Video: Burna Boy feat. Polo G - Want It All

BN TV Music

Watch Tems Perform "Avoid Things" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Music

New Video: The Cavemen - Udo

Music

New Music: Beekay - Light

Music

Teni's "Moslado" Music Video is Giving 90's Vibe! See the Reactions

Music

New Music: Mayorkun – Back In Oﬃce

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Back In Oﬃce” is Mayorkun’s premiere release with Sony Music. It follows the August hit “Let Me Know“, a track that surpassed one million streams in its ﬁrst week of launch.

The new record is a demonstration of Mayorkun’s trademark vibrant Afropop sound with an Amapiano twist, pairing his slick vocals with a sleazy sax and upbeat percussion.

The exhilarating oﬃcial video, which sees him reimagined as a real-life mayor sensationally returning to oﬃce and being met with rapturous crowds, proves to be a ﬁtting accompaniment to the music.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php