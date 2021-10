New Music: Mayorkun – Back In Oﬃce

“Back In Office” is Mayorkun’s premiere release with Sony Music. It follows the August hit “Let Me Know“, a track that surpassed one million streams in its first week of launch.

The new record is a demonstration of Mayorkun’s trademark vibrant Afropop sound with an Amapiano twist, pairing his slick vocals with a sleazy sax and upbeat percussion.

The exhilarating official video, which sees him reimagined as a real-life mayor sensationally returning to office and being met with rapturous crowds, proves to be a fitting accompaniment to the music.

