Music
New Music: Mayorkun – Back In Oﬃce
“Back In Oﬃce” is Mayorkun’s premiere release with Sony Music. It follows the August hit “Let Me Know“, a track that surpassed one million streams in its ﬁrst week of launch.
The new record is a demonstration of Mayorkun’s trademark vibrant Afropop sound with an Amapiano twist, pairing his slick vocals with a sleazy sax and upbeat percussion.
The exhilarating oﬃcial video, which sees him reimagined as a real-life mayor sensationally returning to oﬃce and being met with rapturous crowds, proves to be a ﬁtting accompaniment to the music.
Watch the video below: