New Music + Video: Esther Osaji – Pursue, Overtake & Recover All

Gospel artist Esther Osaji has released a new single titled “Pursue, Overtake & Recover All”.

This song is produced by DJ Coublon and the video was directed by Matt Max. It is from her new Album that drops on Friday, the 29th of October 2021 titled “PURSUE, OVERTAKE & RECOVER ALBUM”. The album list includes “Love Of Jesus“, “Crazy About You“, “Taimake Ni“, “Kilo Wo Odi Jericho“, “Praise You“…and a few others.

In her words

The song offers action and remedial benefits to our spiritual & physical life. So when I sing the song, I am worshiping and also prophesying. In all, the song offers an wholesome worship experience

Listen to the song here

Watch video below: