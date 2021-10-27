New Video: Kahren – SAFA (Stay Away, Far Away)

It has been almost a week Kahren released her new EP which is currently making waves across various DSPs. Now Kahren is set to take the center stage with the release of the video for lead single ‘SAFA’ (Stay Away, Far Away).

The EP features features collaborations from Blaqbonez and Victony and productions from Dëra, Type A, Blackculture and 4tunez.

In ‘’SAFA’’ (Stay Away Far Away), second track of the EP, Kahren confronts her conflicting personalities, with fear that they affect her image as to how she’s seen by people but later realizes that they simply make her who she is no matter how people see her.

Watch the video on YouTube