Connect with us

Music

New Video: Kahren - SAFA (Stay Away, Far Away)

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Judikay - Your Grace

Music

Here's the Visualizer for Chiké's "Watching All Over Me" feat. Ada Ehi

Music

New Music + Video: Esther Osaji – Pursue, Overtake & Recover All

Music

New Music: Mayorkun feat. Victony - Holy Father

Music

BN Exclusive: Yin on Breaking the Guinness World Record for Longest DJ Set + Her Forthcoming Projects

Music

New Music: Tibu - Hold Me

Music

Stefflon Don Covers Rema's Hit Song "Soundgasm" | Listen to "Steffgasm"

Music

New EP: Mr Rise – Light in the Dark

Music Scoop

Cuppy is the Cover Star on Virgin Atlantic's In-Flight Magazine's October Issue

Music

New Video: Kahren – SAFA (Stay Away, Far Away)

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It has been almost a week Kahren released her new EP which is currently making waves across various DSPs. Now Kahren is set to take the center stage with the release of the video for lead single ‘SAFA’ (Stay Away, Far Away).

The EP features features collaborations from Blaqbonez and Victony and productions from Dëra, Type A, Blackculture and 4tunez.

In ‘’SAFA’’ (Stay Away Far Away), second track of the EP, Kahren confronts her conflicting personalities, with fear that they affect her image as to how she’s seen by people but later realizes that they simply make her who she is no matter how people see her.

Watch the video on YouTube

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ayishat Olanrewaju: To Build a Great Brand, Work On Sharing Great Content

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Teachers Bullying Students is More Common Than We Think

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: The Health Benefits I Got From Exercising

Mfonobong Inyang: To The Judas Of Our Time

Eno Quagraine created an app to assist mothers in labor
css.php