Big Ups to Nissi Ogulu Who Worked on the New Range Rover 👏🏾👏🏾

Nissi Ogulu is quite proud of herself and the newly unveiled project – the new Range Rover – on which she has been working as the lead project engineer for the past three years.

“NEW RANGE ROVER It has been a pleasure being part of the team to bring this beautiful car to life over the last 3 years and I’m happy to see it finally unveiled to the world. 💨”, she shared in a new post on her Instagram page.

Nissi is a musician, creative director and engineer who’s also the founder of Creele Animation Studios. She has a bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Warwick. She’s also a certified Chartered Engineer, focusing on Sustainable Product Design and Innovation. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has been working with the Jaguar Land Rover, for three years and three months. Describing her role, it reads:

My role is as a project Manager and commodity owner. This involves problem solving, overseeing the delivery of the product through its full production cycle from design phase to supplier sourcing and manufacturing stages until it reaches customer shipment readiness. Some of the technical skills within my role include; innovative design, DFMEA, eAPQP, Engineering releases changes, financial negotiations, GD&T, 3D CAD Catia, Geometrical assessment, design for manufacturing etc.

This isn’t her first time working for an automobile company. She was the Project Engineer in 2016.

While we are proud of her, her brother Burna Boy and mum, Bose Ogulu, are much more so. Check out a what they said on their Instagram story.

Take a look at the end product of her hard work and teamwork: