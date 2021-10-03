Style
Here’s How Your Favourite #BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Ex-Housemates Turned Up for the Saturday Night Party Finale
Last night all Shine Ya Eyes’ ex-housemates reassembled for the Big Brother Naija finale party alongside the finalists. The party themed ‘Champions Party’ celebrated the contestants captivating and entertaining viewers for weeks.
Seeing as it was the last party for the season, ex-housemates made their way into Biggie’s house dressed to the nines.
From Nini Singh‘s embellished form-fitted dress to Beatrice Nwaji‘s halterneck gem dress, take a look at the gallery below to see how your favourite(s) turned up!
Nini Singh in Kikstylish x Kubisfabrics
Maria Chike in VEEKEE JAMES
Jackie Bent in OLABISIODUNNE
Beatrice Agba Nwaji in Ella Couture
Princess Francis in Laryor Glamor Collection
𝐉umoke 𝐀dedoyin in Obsessions By Mo
SASKAY in EricaMoore
Arinola O in NOLA BLACK
Yerins Abraham
KayVee in 1225byslimz
Niyi Lawal in CUTEES STYLE FOCUS
