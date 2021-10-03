Here’s How Your Favourite #BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Ex-Housemates Turned Up for the Saturday Night Party Finale

Last night all Shine Ya Eyes’ ex-housemates reassembled for the Big Brother Naija finale party alongside the finalists. The party themed ‘Champions Party’ celebrated the contestants captivating and entertaining viewers for weeks.

Seeing as it was the last party for the season, ex-housemates made their way into Biggie’s house dressed to the nines.

From Nini Singh‘s embellished form-fitted dress to Beatrice Nwaji‘s halterneck gem dress, take a look at the gallery below to see how your favourite(s) turned up!

SASKAY in EricaMoore

KayVee in 1225byslimz

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle