Here’s How Your Favourite #BBNaija 'Shine Ya Eye' Ex-Housemates Turned Up for the Saturday Night Party Finale

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Last night all Shine Ya Eyes’ ex-housemates reassembled for the Big Brother Naija finale party alongside the finalists. The party themed ‘Champions Party’ celebrated the contestants captivating and entertaining viewers for weeks.

Seeing as it was the last party for the season, ex-housemates made their way into Biggie’s house dressed to the nines.

From Nini Singh‘s embellished form-fitted dress to Beatrice Nwaji‘s halterneck gem dress, take a look at the gallery below to see how your favourite(s) turned up!

Nini Singh in Kikstylish x Kubisfabrics

Maria Chike in VEEKEE JAMES

Jackie Bent in OLABISIODUNNE

Beatrice Agba Nwaji in Ella Couture

Princess Francis in Laryor Glamor Collection

𝐉umoke 𝐀dedoyin in Obsessions By Mo

SASKAY in EricaMoore

Arinola O in NOLA BLACK

Yerins Abraham

KayVee in 1225byslimz

Niyi Lawal in CUTEES STYLE FOCUS

