Zomoge Inspired Debut Collection is Filled With Classic Pieces For the Stylish Man

4 hours ago

Nigerian budding menswear brand Zomoge Inspired has released its debut collection tagged Aesthetic.

The collection incorporates textured and polished wool fabrics with vibrant and timeless colours and unique patterns to create classic yet comfortable pieces for unapologetic men with panache.

Modelled by Nollywood stars Michael Ejoor, Okey Uzoeshi, Izzy Daniel and others, each piece from the Aesthetic collection will make a great addition to every man who likes quality and depth.

See the full collection below.

See the full collection below.

 

Credits:
Brand:@zomoge_inspired

Photography:@ijalanaoke

Models: @okeyuzoeshi @michaeloejoor @izzydahniel @olamidayo

 

Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

