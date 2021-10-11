If You’re Looking for What to Wear Every Day of The Week, Jenn is Your Plug!

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This week’s style muse is Nigerian fashion, beauty and travel influencer Jenn A.K.A baroqueandboujee.

Her Instagram page is full of bright colours, chic pieces and patterns that blend beautifully. Jenn does not shy away from standing out and creating her aesthetics.

If you are looking for how to pull off bold prints and colours this week, Jenn is your plug. Keep scrolling for a new dose of the week in style.

Monday:

It can be challenging to get through Mondays. Dress comfortably yet professionally to ease the stress. Rock a comfortable patterned suit and pair the look with pumps.

Tuesday:

Now that you’ve made it past “Monday Blues,” This colour palette is a treat for the eyes, and matching elements help tie the whole ensemble together. Copy the look by wearing your patterned top with chic pants and slick black heels.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas rock pink! 

Thursday:

Dressing head-to-toe in two shades is a surefire way to make your outfit look more expensive – we love this red power suit matched with black heels.

Friday:

We’ve reached the end of the workweek, and this is an example of a casual Friday look.

Saturday:

Leather fits are a mainstay when it comes to dinner date attire. 

Sunday:

Any Sunday activity calls for high fashion.

