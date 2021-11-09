Aize Muhammed Paul’s Solo Photography Exhibition was a fusion of Art, Fashion and Tech | See Beautiful Photos

African artist, Aize Muhammed Paul recently held his second solo photography exhibition tagged ‘Flares of Enthusiasm, Dash Between’ in Victoria Island Lagos. The week-long exhibition which took place from October 29th- November 6th, 2021, a first of its kind was a fusion of art and tech to create an experience that was largely described as transcendent.

‘Flares of enthusiasm, dash between’ begins as an introspection with the self, and furthers into a journey before birth capturing life from before till the end.

On the inspiration for this exhibition, Aize says “the pre-show for me is exhibiting means to connect by creating a space solely for a spiritual, tech and art experience. I want everyone fortunate to be present at the pre-show to leave with the notion of self”.

The exhibition featured a range of curated activities from private viewing, general viewing and a nameless bar pop-up. In attendance were guests from the Art and fashion community, tech enthusiasts, and friends of the artist.

Here are some of the moments captured from the exhibition:

