Connect with us

Events

Aize Muhammed Paul's Solo Photography Exhibition was a fusion of Art, Fashion and Tech | See Beautiful Photos

Events Promotions

Coca-Cola launches its New and Powerful Brand Philosophy - Real Magic + a short Film titled 'One Coke away from each other'

Events

Catch up on the Vibrant 'Dia de los Muertos' Celebration Hosted by #VolcanTequilaLagos

Events

Here's Your Chance to Register for Africa Teens Summit 2021! See The Speakers

Events

Here's How You Can Register for the 7th Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Conference & Awards

Events

All the Stunning Fashion Moments in the OPPO Reno Experience Studio at Lagos Fashion Week 2021

Events

A Taste of Culture: Suzuki by CFAO treats Customers to an exquisite Halloween party

Events

GAC Motors show support for Industrialization at the MAN-at-50 Anniversary Celebration

Events

Get Ready for the 2021 Ghana Bloggers Summit Happening Next Month

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Aize Muhammed Paul’s Solo Photography Exhibition was a fusion of Art, Fashion and Tech | See Beautiful Photos

Published

3 hours ago

 on

African artist, Aize Muhammed Paul recently held his second solo photography exhibition tagged ‘Flares of Enthusiasm, Dash Between’ in Victoria Island Lagos. The week-long exhibition which took place from October  29th- November 6th, 2021, a first of its kind was a fusion of art and tech to create an experience that was largely described as transcendent.

Flares of enthusiasm, dash between’ begins as an introspection with the self, and furthers into a journey before birth capturing life from before till the end. 

On the inspiration for this exhibition, Aize says “the pre-show for me is exhibiting means to connect by creating a space solely for a spiritual, tech and art experience. I want everyone fortunate to be present at the pre-show to leave with the notion of self”.

The exhibition featured a range of curated activities from private viewing, general viewing and a nameless bar pop-up. In attendance were guests from the Art and fashion community, tech enthusiasts, and friends of the artist.

Here are some of the moments captured from the exhibition:

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ayishat Olanrewaju: When is the Best Time to Build your Personal Brand?

Rita Chidinma: Dear Young Mother, Motherhood is Not in Your Way of Progress

BN Book Excerpt: Gems Along The Way by Tunde Ayeni

Money Matters with Nimi: Is There Art in your Investment Portfolio?

Tapshak Dakihas is Pushing the Boundaries of Musical Innovation | Find Out How
css.php