Balloranking Covers Taylorlive Magazine’s Latest Issue

Taylorlive Magazine has released its latest issue and on the cover is musician Balogun Olamilekan popularly known as Balloranking.

In a quick chat, Balloranking gives TL magazine insight on what to expect from his body of work, how he got popular, how he handles social media trolls and more.

Visit www.taylorlive.com for the complete article.

Credits:

Cover Star @iamballoranking

Editor In Chief @seyiitaylor

photographer @moh_fola

Stylist : @skinnymiami

C-Director : @seyiitaylor

Designer : @rogue_ng

Graphics : @trytune

Powered by: @taylorliveng