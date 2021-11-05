Connect with us

Become a Millionaire and win Amazing Gifts in the #TurnUpFridayWithInfinix show

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The #TurnUpFridayWithInfinix show started last weekend on a rollercoaster with the one and only Energy Gad, the best DJs, and electrifying dance moves. If you like to party hard, be sure to tune in every Friday because this show gives you the best party experience on your TV. But that’s not the only thing you should look forward to, you stand a chance of winning amazing prizes too. 

You can be the next #InfinixTUFRapStar to win a total of 1,000,000 Naira worth of cash and other amazing gifts.

If you have what it takes to rap and move the crowd doing some poetic justice, then this is definitely for you.  Show us what you’ve got in the #InfinixTUFRapStar competition during the #TurnUpFridayWithInfinix show.

How to participate

Follow @InfinixNigeria

Download the TUFRapStar beat with this link 

Post a one-minute rap video using the hashtag #InfinixTUFRapStar

Get likes and shares to increase your chance of qualifying to be one of the finalists for the week.

Top weekly finalists will battle it out for the grand prize of One million naira including runner-up prizes too.

Also, if you have swag and you can dress to impress, you can win the #MyInfinixTUFStyle challenge in three easy steps.

How to participate

Follow @InfinixNigeria on Instagram.

Make a 10 seconds video showing your party outfit while vibing to the #TurnUpFridayWithInfinix show.

Send videos of you vibing to 090037743868 during the show and you could be our winner for the week.

What are you waiting for? The fun continues with Energy Gad and the best DJs, so join the show live on Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 at 9:30 pm every Friday to have a blast and win amazing prizes too. 

