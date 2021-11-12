Connect with us

Promotions

BuyLetLive Real Estate Marketplace sets to change Home-Ownership and Rentals Narrative in Nigeria

Promotions

DStv is serving Premium Entertainment as it launches new Channel 'Me'

Promotions

You'd Love this Nikki Billie Jean & All Things Ankara '49-99' inspired Campaign

Events Promotions

AbiolaChamp launches "The Magic of Emotional Intelligence" - A tool for achieving Peak Performance

Promotions

Here are 7 Reasons why you should Study at Loughborough London University

Events Promotions

Don't Miss Out on the 2021 Edition of the Parent-in-Waiting Conference by Ibudunni Ighodalo Foundation | See Details

Promotions

Here's All You need to Know about this Year's Edition of the Beeta Art Festival themed ‘Re-Imagine’

Promotions

Watch Out for all the Captivating Shows this Festive Season on DStv & GOtv

Promotions

A Hospitality Wonder! Check out the Sujimoto Residence Experience and its Exquisite Features

Events Promotions

Coca-Cola launches its New and Powerful Brand Philosophy - Real Magic + a short Film titled 'One Coke away from each other'

Promotions

BuyLetLive Real Estate Marketplace sets to change Home-Ownership and Rentals Narrative in Nigeria

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Finding a real estate property in Nigeria is a herculean task. This is even more relatable for people in major cities across the country, where the demand far outweighs the supply. First, you have to find the time out of a cramped schedule to go inspecting. Then there are the issues of non-responsive agents whose listings are not available on the market only to lure you to see alternative properties. 

If a Nigerian living in Nigeria has to jump through these numerous hoops to solve a simple sorting problem, how much more difficult can it then be for Nigerians in the diaspora to find suitable properties to purchase or rent over here? This is where BuyLetLive, a new online real-estate marketplace, comes in.

On November 1st, 2021, BuyLetLive launched its revolutionary marketplace with the aim of changing the narrative of homeownership and rentals in Nigeria. This e-commerce platform sets in motion its overarching goal to create a satisfactory experience for clients during their home search. 

The Commercial Development Manager, Adedolapo Odunsi, noted that this development would create a significant relief in the house-hunting experience. According to him,

“The platform will provide a two-layer solution giving developers and real estate agents wider visibility to showcase their products to property seekers globally. It is surprising that Nigerians in the diaspora still complain about how difficult it is to purchase properties in Nigeria even now when there are several developers with stellar track records delivering state-of-the-art infrastructure in Nigeria. Our aim is to restore the confidence of property seekers, and connect them to appropriate developers and agents through a digital platform offering convenience and impeccable customer-focused approach.” 

On how the platform will address agent issues through verification, Mr. Odunsi said,

“Your confidence level can be increased when you engage an agent on our platform. We conduct a basic identity verification process during agency onboarding aimed at protecting users on the platform. However, a more robust verification is in its development phase. Furthermore, for the estate agency ecosystem, we designed the marketplace to provide an easy navigation experience with features that enable you to manage and plan your scheduled inspection while ensuring we provide unmatched visibility to showcase your portfolios to a wider audience home and abroad.”

Explore more details at www.buyletlive.com

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: Childhood – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Hot Topic: On Wanting your Spouse to Be Your Aged Parents’ Caregiver

Kehinde Egbanubi: The Essentiality of Moving Outside your Comfort Zone

Ayishat Olanrewaju: When is the Best Time to Build your Personal Brand?
css.php