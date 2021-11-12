DStv is serving Premium Entertainment as it launches new Channel ‘Me’

MultiChoice launched a new channel, ‘Me’, on Monday, November 1st, 2021 to its DStv customers. The channel offers a wide selection of international programming and will be available to DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact audiences.

‘Me’ sees two channels, M-Net City 115 and Vuzu 116, merge to create a bigger, better channel aimed to give viewers their famous, world-class series and reality shows in one place.

“We’re changing the way we package content and creating a single, extensive, well-curated destination. Me will give our viewers and subscribers a multifaceted, competitive channel offering, and we’re pleased to offer the best international entertainment in one place,” says John Ugbe, CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria.

M-Net City 115 was launched as a channel where viewers can catch up on the latest and best international series, while Vuzu 116 has always been the true voice of an edgier African youth. ‘Me’ will feature the best of both its predecessors, while establishing a new identity strategically crafted with the discerning audience in mind.

‘Me’ will air daily episodes of ‘The Rookie, NCIS: New Orleans’, ‘Survivor Australia’ and ‘Young Sheldon’ from 4 pm to 7 pm. From 7:30 pm you can join me for a mix of local and international series like ‘Lioness’, ‘Prodigal Son’, ‘All American’ and ‘911’. ‘The Real Housewives’ (starting with The Real Housewives of Atlanta) will bring the drama every weekday at 8:30 pm, leading us to our late-night slot. 9:30 pm is when you can get a little dark with Me as this slot will have acclaimed international dramas and thrillers like ‘Godfather of Harlem’, ‘Clarice’ and ‘Flight Attendant’.

On weekends, it’s Me-time. Start Friday evening with ‘The Bachelorette SA’ or a movie. Saturdays and Sundays are filled with game shows, talent shows and reality shows like ‘Beat Shazam’, ‘American Idol’ and ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’. Sunday evening at 7 pm, will feature acclaimed dramas such as ‘Queen Sugar’.

‘Me’ is TV made personal. It’s a place to unwind. It’s a channel that will change and evolve to continue to offer viewers more of what they like.

Visit www.dstvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade or download the MyDStv app for other self-service options and for the Auto-Renewal option to stay connected to quality entertainment without interruptions.

Sponsored Content