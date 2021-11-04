The #JenNiiAsOne Love Story Started With a Viral Dance Video!

Everything has a beginning and this includes love. For some, the lines may be blurred. Some others remember distinctly when it all began. Today, we’re celebrating the lovebirds, Jennie and Nii and for them, it all began with a viral dance video!

It was Jennie’s best friend’s wedding, and being in her element, she came through with sleek dance moves that ended up going viral. Jennie’s viral dance video caught the attention of the videographer’s friend. This friend turned out to be Nii. A new friendship was established and it all went to “love paradise” from there! Now, they dance to the tune of their love and we bop in admiration! Their pre-wedding photos have us swooning and we just can’t get enough of their chemistry.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot as well as their beautiful love story the way Nii tells it below.

How We Met

By the Groom, Nii

A couple of years ago, Jennie exhibited her coveted dance skills at her bestie’s wedding party. Her famous “gbese” bridesmaid video captured by Bryan (@whitechalktheplanner) who was also my friend, went viral and caught my eye. We joked about the pressure these days, to come correct with your dancing bridesmaids at your wedding or not at all.

Jennie was brought into this discussion. I instantly caught a promising vibe at our first contact and subsequently sought to get to know her better. As it turned out, the feeling was mutual… Though mostly miles apart, Jennie and I began a committed relationship which led to a most romantic marriage proposal at the beach earlier this year. Our courtship has been an amazing one despite the distance.

Credits

Photography: @pkhazel

Makeup:@finessebymaanaa

Planners: @spec_planners