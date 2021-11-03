Connect with us

Weddings

BN Bridal: The RIVINI FW22 Collection is a Perfect Blend of Extravagance & Simplicity

Relationships Weddings

Mayowa & Sam Were Paired by Music & Now Bound by Love!

Relationships Weddings

A Mutual Friend, A BBM Status & 9 Years Down the Line - It's #TheDKMatrimony

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Another Weekend to Enjoy Everything Love & Weddings!

Weddings

It's all Love, Fun & Great Vibes With Eniola & Jide's Wedding Video

Weddings

From a Bowling Night to The Big Question! See Temi & Wale's #BNBling Moment

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Sina Rambo is Legally Married 💍

Relationships Weddings

A Christmas Love Story! See Nneamaka & Buchi's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Sandra & George's Intimate Getaway Wedding is Here to Make Your Day!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Fill Your Day With all The Colour From This Week's Features

Weddings

BN Bridal: The RIVINI FW22 Collection is a Perfect Blend of Extravagance & Simplicity

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Every bride has a style that is peculiar to her. No matter how similar, each bride is unique and their big day is one special day to reflect it. One similarity reigns through- It is every bride’s dream to walk down the aisle looking as flawless as possible.

This latest bridal collection by Rita Vinieris, the Rivini FW 22 Collection captures the peculiarity and beauty in the uniqueness of brides. Consisting of rich fabrics and exquisite designs, the collection is one of high quality and standards. The dresses in this collection are a perfect blend of simple and sophisticated, bringing the essence of easy and effortless luxury to the fore. If your big day is on the way, then you should absolutely check out this collection.

Here’s how the design brand describes the collection:

Inspired by a new era where extravagance meets simplicity. Where the expression of individuality through little puffs of pleasure give a connection to the tangible world. Fall 2022 is about understated grandness in lush silks, textual jacquards and layered 3D laces. Voluminous ball gowns, sumptuous fit & flares and fluid sheaths gracefully envelop the body creating modern regal silhouettes of self-expression. It’s all about the celebration of individual opulence.

Check out the collection below:

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

 

Credits

Design Brand: @ritavinieris

 

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php