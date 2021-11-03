BN Bridal: The RIVINI FW22 Collection is a Perfect Blend of Extravagance & Simplicity

Every bride has a style that is peculiar to her. No matter how similar, each bride is unique and their big day is one special day to reflect it. One similarity reigns through- It is every bride’s dream to walk down the aisle looking as flawless as possible.

This latest bridal collection by Rita Vinieris, the Rivini FW 22 Collection captures the peculiarity and beauty in the uniqueness of brides. Consisting of rich fabrics and exquisite designs, the collection is one of high quality and standards. The dresses in this collection are a perfect blend of simple and sophisticated, bringing the essence of easy and effortless luxury to the fore. If your big day is on the way, then you should absolutely check out this collection.

Here’s how the design brand describes the collection:

Inspired by a new era where extravagance meets simplicity. Where the expression of individuality through little puffs of pleasure give a connection to the tangible world. Fall 2022 is about understated grandness in lush silks, textual jacquards and layered 3D laces. Voluminous ball gowns, sumptuous fit & flares and fluid sheaths gracefully envelop the body creating modern regal silhouettes of self-expression. It’s all about the celebration of individual opulence.

Check out the collection below:

Design Brand: @ritavinieris