Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman share their ‘Meet-Cute’ Encounter in Episode 3 of Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet” Season 3

A new episode of the “Meet & Greet” podcast is here and Naz, Zulu, and Damola are joined by a couple, Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor to discuss their Nollywood journey, from “Tinsel” to big-budget cinema films.

They also share how their meet-cute encounter at AFRIFF led to a lifetime partnership. Tune into this episode to watch Ibrahim dodge jabs from Naz, Zulu and Damola.

Watch the video below