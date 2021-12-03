Music New Music: Asa – Mayana Published 3 hours ago on December 3, 2021 By BellaNaija.com Afrobeats singer Asa comes through with sensational new music titled “Mayana“. Listen to the track below: Related Topics:asaMayananew music Up Next New Music: RnB Princess – MDDW Don't Miss New Video: Niniola & Lady Du – I Did It BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like New Music: Simi & Joeboy – So Bad New Music: Aro-z — BMT (Big Money Talk) New Music: Wavelink – Love Language