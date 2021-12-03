Connect with us

Advertisement

Music

New Music: RnB Princess - MDDW

Music Scoop

New Video: WhiteMoney - Selense

Music

New Music: Simi & Joeboy - So Bad

Music

New Music: Aro-z — BMT (Big Money Talk)

Music

New EP: LasGiiDi - Still I Rise

Music

New Music: Asa - Mayana

BN TV Music

New Video: Niniola & Lady Du - I Did It

Music

New Music: Wavelink - Love Language

BN TV Music

New Video: Sola Allyson - Ìfẹ́ Á D'Alẹ́

BN TV Music

Catch M.I Abaga & Ikechukwu in the First Episode of "Drinks with Killz"

Music

New Music: RnB Princess – MDDW

Published

3 hours ago

 on

After the successful release of “Be Gone” in April, and “Lost” in October, RnB Princess wraps up the year with a new single dubbed “MDDW”.

Born out of a desire to be different whilst still staying true to her R&B roots, “MDDW” is a two-part story that best represents characters (both on extreme ends) which Princess plays in the game of love.

The first part “My Darling” portrays a softer side of Princess, and seamlessly transitions to “Don’t Wanna” where Princess takes on a darker character, re-emerging as a ‘baddie’ with a new sense of self-value and confidence.

Listen to “MDDW” below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Dennis Isong: All you Need to Know About Land Excision in Nigeria

BN Book Review: Twenty-20; Stories and Lessons from the Pandemic Year | Review by The BookLady NG

Dr. Folasade Alli: What You Need to Know About Heart Palpitations

DR Congo’s Thérèse Kirongozi Is Saving Many Lives From Road Accidents With Her Giant Traffic Robots

Margaret Aligbe: My Life As a Testament That Dreams Come True
css.php