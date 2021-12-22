Music New Music: Bad Boy Timz feat. Olamide – Skelele Published 3 hours ago on December 22, 2021 By BellaNaija.com Bad Boy Timz teams up with Olamide on a new track titled, “Skelele“. Listen below: Related Topics:Bad Boy TimzMusicOlamidePortableSkelele Up Next New Music: Kamelion – Head Up Don't Miss Turntable End of Year Countdown comes to Triller | December 23rd BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like New Music: Kamelion – Head Up New Video: Blaqbonez feat. Bella Shmurda – Okwaraji (Remix) This ABC News Report on the Global Impact of Afrobeats is Incredibly Inspiring