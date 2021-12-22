Connect with us

Music

New Music: Bad Boy Timz feat. Olamide - Skelele

Music

New Music: Kamelion - Head Up

Music Promotions

Turntable End of Year Countdown comes to Triller | December 23rd

Music Scoop

New Music: Barzini feat. Mr Raw & 2shotz - Rugged You (Legends Remix)

Music Scoop

New Music + Video: SonOfUche – O Holy Night, Afro Medley

BN TV Music Scoop

New Video: Blaqbonez feat. Bella Shmurda - Okwaraji (Remix)

BN TV Music Scoop

New Video: Tiwa Savage feat. Amaarae - Tales By Moonlight

BN TV Music Scoop

This ABC News Report on the Global Impact of Afrobeats is Incredibly Inspiring

BN TV Music

Wizkid's Short Film "Made In Lagos (Deluxe)" is Out!

BN TV Music Scoop

Ever Wondered What Inspired Banky W & Adesua Etomi-Wellington's "JO"? Watch this to find out

Music

New Music: Bad Boy Timz feat. Olamide – Skelele

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Bad Boy Timz teams up with Olamide on a new track titled, “Skelele“.

Listen below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Onyeka Had A Great Loss this Year but She’s Hopeful for a Better 2022

#BN2021Epilogues: 2021 is The Year Adetola Found Her Voice

#BN2021Epilogues: Andrew Had No Expectations of 2021 but God Re-Engineered His Life

#BN2021Epilogues: Ayobami Oyewumi’s 2021 Started With a Bang!

#BN2021Epilogues: Mfonobong Inyang’s 2021 Has Been Wild But He Maintained Beauty
css.php