Connect with us

Promotions

Nigerians in Diaspora can Now Shop for Family & Friends with Budmall | Delivery within 48 Hours

Events Promotions

Here's how the Launch of Jesunifemi Ogundipe's New Book 'Christmas with Chapters' Went Down

Events Promotions

Homecoming Concert: Flavour of Africa Storms Anambra State courtesy Life Continental Beer | January 2nd 2022

Promotions

Meet the 32 Finalist of Face of Beauty Nigeria online Pageant | Start Voting Now

Promotions

wrkman - Why Women are Falling in Love with Service Providers & Artisans in Lagos

Events Promotions

ICYMI: Shatu Garko emerged the First Hijabi Miss Nigeria + Must see Photos from MBGN 2021

Promotions

Make this Festive Period a Memorable One for your Loved Ones | Check out these Gift Ideas by Remita

Music Promotions

Turntable End of Year Countdown comes to Triller | December 23rd

Promotions

Campari in Collaboration with MTV Base and 2Face Idibia have launched ‘Passion Project’ to Spotlight Talents in Nigeria

Inspired Promotions

Coca-Cola encourages Nigerians to embrace Unity with Thoughtful Wall Murals

Promotions

Nigerians in Diaspora can Now Shop for Family & Friends with Budmall | Delivery within 48 Hours

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerians in the diaspora can now shop for family and friends back home and have food and other consumables delivered to them anywhere in Nigeria within 48 hours. Budmall.ng an e-commerce startup is enabling Nigerians in the diaspora to conveniently shop for the needs of their loved ones across Nigeria. With operations in Nigeria, China, US, UK and Europe, Budmall.ng has positioned itself at the intersection of e-commerce and logistics. 

According to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), about 75% of funds sent home are used to put food on the table, cover medical expenses, school fees or housing expenses. Budmall.ng is an online store that makes it convenient for Nigerians abroad to purchase food and other essential household items for loved ones back home. It stands out as a user-friendly platform where customers can order, pay and have their items delivered to the address of their choice within Nigeria. Customers can also pay utility bills for family members, and buy airtime and data for their loved ones in Nigeria directly on Budmall.ng   

According to the Chief Operating Officer,  Etimbuk Bassey,

Budmall has developed a sourcing and logistics framework in partnership with manufacturers to ensure consumables are delivered to families. Nigerians in the diaspora using the service are rest assured their families back home will receive items purchased on the website within 48 hours anywhere in Nigeria.”

He further stated that

Budmall.ng offers a wide range of high-quality products from food to drinks, beauty, personal care products and household items at competitive prices as they are sourced directly from manufactures and top distributors in the country”. 

The platform leverages an advanced logistics framework to ensure products are delivered on schedule across Nigeria. Budmall.ng customers can pay for items with their international credit and debit cards across Canada, the USA, the UK and Europe. 

Visit Budmall.ng now to shop for family and friends in Nigeria.

About BUDMALL 

Budmall.ng is a product of Bud Infrastructure LLC a registered company in the United States of America. As a team, we are committed to customer satisfaction and work tirelessly to ensure the customer experience is seamless from the sign up to product delivery.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Oluwadamilola Had a Wonderful 2021 and is Looking Forward to a Brighter 2022

#BNShareYourHustle: Bluetoolz Media Offers Affordable Media Coverage & Publicity for Entrepreneurs & NGOs

#BN2021Epilogues: Onyeka Had A Great Loss this Year but She’s Hopeful for a Better 2022

#BN2021Epilogues: 2021 is The Year Adetola Found Her Voice

#BN2021Epilogues: Andrew Had No Expectations of 2021 but God Re-Engineered His Life
css.php