Meet the 32 Finalist of Face of Beauty Nigeria online Pageant | Start Voting Now

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with the stunning pictures of Face of Beauty Nigeria 8th Edition contestants.

The face of Beauty Nigeria is an award-winning Online Pageant Brand known for its consistency and growth over the years. True to its motto: “Bringing out the Queen in Ordinary girls”, Face of Beauty Nigeria widely known as FOBN, is known to register and crown girls of all shapes and sizes. Fat, slim, tall, or short, Face of Beauty Nigeria Pageant Brand believes that beauty comes in different forms and strives to be the engine that helps harness that beauty and bring girls into the limelight.

After the selection and screening process by FOBN Management,  32 bold, confident and deserving girls emerged finalists of this ongoing 8th Edition and toud love them.

Who is your favorite? To vote, head over to their official Instagram page @faceofbeautynigeria and follow the voting instructions posted on their page. Voting ends January 6th and 8 girls will be crowned with one overall winner. You’d sure love to see who the winners will be.

