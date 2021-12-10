Connect with us

Watch CKay’s Acoustic Performance of “Love Nwantiti” on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon”

Published

51 mins ago

 on

CKay made a grand move recently when he journeyed to The Tonight Show in New York City to perform his number 1 song of the year and Billboard’s November chart breaker, “Love Nwantiti” and also his latest single titled, “Emiliana“.

He used a guitar to accompany his voice and that of the backup singers who were on cue to capture the rhythm and lines of the songs. With this latest move, Ckay joins the likes of Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Tems and Fireboy DML who have graced the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the live performance below:

