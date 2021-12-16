Connect with us

Advertisement

Weddings

A Slight Office Inconvenience Led Esther to the Love of Her Life, Dare!

Nollywood Relationships Weddings

It’s #AdeAdeForever as Adedimeji Lateef & Adebimpe Oyebade are Set For The Aisle!

Weddings

Catch all the Feels of the #HoneyTai21 Trad & White Wedding!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch Up on All The Beautiful Features From This Week

Weddings

13 Years After Their First Meeting in University, Ozioma & Chris Make it Down the Forever Path!

Weddings

From Instagram Comments to #ARoyalBeginning! Royal & Genesis' Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Another Instagram Love Story! See the #HeartsMeet21 Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

We're Relishing all the Beauty From the #JenNiiAsOne Ghanaian Wedding

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here's a Rundown of Everything You Missed This Week!

Weddings

BN Bridal: You Def Want to Check Out The Montefiore Bridal Collection by BERTA

Weddings

A Slight Office Inconvenience Led Esther to the Love of Her Life, Dare!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

We always say that you can meet the love of your life anywhere and through any means. Today, we’re here to reiterate that this much is true. For Esther and Dare, it was an inconvenience at Esther’s workplace and a quick phone call to rectify it.

It was a random evening at the office and a late report was keeping Esther from closing early. She decided to place a phone call to rectify this issue and at the other end of the call was…Dare!  We bet you want to know how it all played out from there. Well, keep scrolling to see how Esther tells the story.  Their obvious chemistry and love story is giving us all the feels today and you’ll love them too.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below.

How We Met
By the bride-to-be, Esther:

Oludare and I first met in 2018. I had just resumed a new job a few months before and was busy getting familiar with the ropes of the job. On this fateful day, I was working late and was delayed at the office because I was waiting for a report from an institution.

So I decided to call the contact person and it turned out to be Oludare. After firmly requesting that he send the report asap, it appeared that Cupid was already shooting arrows at his heart just by hearing my voice. Loool, okay, okay I kid. 😅

Shortly after I dropped the call, instead of receiving my report, I got an invitation on LinkedIn and thereafter a message that said “Hi…decided to check you out on LinkedIn”. To which I responded “ interesting”. I was still waiting for my report so I couldn’t be bothered. 🤣🤣🤣

There was dead silence till about a year later. Again, I call his office to speak with someone and he picks up. I introduce myself nicely, ask for the contact person and was passed on to speak to the person, only to hear my full name in the background.

My mind goes, “ errrrm who knows me there.” He comes back to the phone after I’m done speaking with the person I called for and reintroduces himself. I remember the name from the LinkedIn encounter from 1 year ago.

Right there and then he wasn’t going to take the chances of not speaking again. Yes, my voice is that angelic. Lol. He asks for my number, calls me after a day or two and we have spoken every day since then! Oludare Is my angel! I’m sooooo excited to be doing forever with him.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Bride: @afolayanesther
Groom : @dgreatest01
Photography: @blawzstudios
Planner: @bankysuevents
Makeup: @glammed_by_gaga
Gele: @eminence_mez
MC: @dayoice
Hairstylist@tea.styles
Stylist: @tsimcloset
Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: Open Door – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BN2021Epilogues: Emeka Made Some Financial Mistakes but He’s Ending 2021 With a Win!

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Listen! Going To The Spa is Not a Luxury, it’s a Necessity

Titilayo Olurin: The Big Deal About Being Blocked on Social Media

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Will the Surreal 16 Film Festival Do Wonders for Nigerian Cinema?
css.php