#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Enjoy a Thrilling Weekend With all the Amazing Features From This Week!

Weddings

A Slight Office Inconvenience Led Esther to the Love of Her Life, Dare!

Nollywood Relationships Weddings

It's #AdeAdeForever as Adedimeji Lateef & Adebimpe Oyebade are Set For The Aisle!

Weddings

Catch all the Feels of the #HoneyTai21 Trad & White Wedding!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Catch Up on All The Beautiful Features From This Week

Weddings

13 Years After Their First Meeting in University, Ozioma & Chris Make it Down the Forever Path!

Weddings

From Instagram Comments to #ARoyalBeginning! Royal & Genesis' Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Another Instagram Love Story! See the #HeartsMeet21 Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

We're Relishing all the Beauty From the #JenNiiAsOne Ghanaian Wedding

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Here's a Rundown of Everything You Missed This Week!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Enjoy a Thrilling Weekend With all the Amazing Features From This Week!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hello there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It’s yet another beautiful Saturday so here’s us saying happy weekend to you. Weekends come with their own vibes and really, what’s not to love? You already know for us at BellaNaija Weddings, today only means one thing – weddings! The thoughts of two lovers going on to do life together forever get us giddy every time.

This week, our giddiness has definitely been up several notches thanks to beautiful lovebirds, heartwarming love stories, lovely bridal inspiration and sweet lovey-dovey moments. If you missed anything, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a rundown of all the beautiful features from this week. You should click on each title link for more on each story.

Enjoy a fantastic weekend!

Yewande & Lukman’s Traditional Engagement is all the Brightness Your Day Needs!

From FitFam to #MLaffair21 – Enjoy the Beauty of Yewande & Lukman’s Nikah Ceremony

These Childhood Friends are Now Lovers! See Safinat & Ben’s Kamu

The #FullOption21 White Wedding is Just What You Need Today

The Journey to #BaMid21 Started With Instagram DMs!

Dami & Gbenga’s Mutual Friend Brought Them Together & Love Did the Rest!

This is not Just Another Shoot, it’s #AdeAdeForever for Adedimeji Lateef & Adebimpe Oyebade

Chinomso & Gatumbi Moved From Youth Church To the Altar!

The Vibe Was 100% From the First Time Edith & Chuma Spoke!

Orange is the New Slay! Rock Your Trad in Style With this Beauty Look

This Sultry Beauty Look is Perfect For Your Big Day Shine!

Yoruba Brides-to-be, Here’s a Trad Inspo You Will Love!

Get Your Big Day Glam on Lock With This Beauty Look!

This Groom Feeding His Bride on Their Wedding Morning Will Make Your Day!

This Beautiful Mother-Daughter Moment Will Make Your Day!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

