The GMYT African Humanitarian Awards (GAHAWARDS) is Today! December 10

Today Friday, December 10, all roads will lead to the Monarch Event Center Lekki for this year’s edition of the GMYT African Humanitarian Awards (GAHAWARDS), a world-class event celebrating the biggest social impact in Africa.

With the theme; “Surmounting The Challenges Of Unemployment In Nigeria, Unveiling The Future”, the event, which will hold at the Throne Room of the Monarch Event Center, will feature the biggest humanitarian awards, empowerment scheme, an exclusive runway show, comedy, dinner, and Gala Nite.

Sponsored Content