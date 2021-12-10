Connect with us

Advertisement

Events

The GMYT African Humanitarian Awards (GAHAWARDS) is Today! December 10

Events

Inside Scoop from The Macallan Women & Whisky Event + Mini Launch of The Macallan Estate

Events

#BNRSVP Events this December

Events

Coca-Cola Foundation and Whitefield Foundation Launch E.Q.U.I.P initiative towards Women’s Empowerment and Youth Development in Nigeria

Events Features

How African Women Leaders Powered Together for Progress at The Reykjavík Global Forum

Events

Burger King Launches in Nigeria, bringing “The Real Burger Experience" to the Giant of Africa

Events

Party With Wande Coal, Fireboy, Ayra Starr, WurlD, Victony at Panda Entertainment's Live In Concert | Saturday, December 11

Events

US Consulate & Ascend Studios Foundation Graduates 2020/2021 AWE Participants

Events

Lola Aworanti-Ekugo hosts a Physical Launch of Her Novel 'Lagos to London' at the British Deputy High Commission Ikoyi

Events

Moet & Chandon Ignites the Festive Season with Glamour At Moet Effervescence

Events

The GMYT African Humanitarian Awards (GAHAWARDS) is Today! December 10

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Today Friday, December 10, all roads will lead to the Monarch Event Center Lekki for this year’s edition of the GMYT African Humanitarian Awards (GAHAWARDS), a world-class event celebrating the biggest social impact in Africa.

With the theme; “Surmounting The Challenges Of Unemployment In Nigeria, Unveiling The Future”, the event, which will hold at the Throne Room of the Monarch Event Center, will feature the biggest humanitarian awards, empowerment scheme, an exclusive runway show, comedy, dinner, and Gala Nite.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

How African Women Leaders Powered Together for Progress at The Reykjavík Global Forum

Ariyike Akinbobola: Two Losses – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Slum2School Africa is Hosting the Tenth Edition of “Christmas In A Box” – the Largest Christmas Tour in Nigeria

Rita Chidinma: No Parent Should Have to Deal With the Pain of Losing A Child
css.php