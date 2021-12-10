Inside Scoop from The Macallan Women & Whisky Event + Mini Launch of The Macallan Estate

Beverly Naya, Anto Lecky, Omowunmi Akinnifesi, Maria Martinez are some of the women that graced the women and whisky event hosted by The Macallan.

The event was hosted at the luxurious Wine lab located in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Motunrayo Abiona, The Macallan lead brand ambassador in Nigeria is on a mission to enhance the education of whisky in Nigeria through innovative events and partnerships. She also mentioned how hard she and The Macallan team in Nigeria are working to rewrite the narrative on the male-dominated whisky culture. Bearing in mind that whisky in general falls within a male dominating platform, the idea for women and whisky seeks to encourage not only men but also women to make the call and go ahead to celebrate themselves and their achievements with The Macallan.

Key highlights from the event include a skin talk session with the popular aesthetician, Dr. Bruce from @Skinetics, a food plating competition hosted by the head Chef of Wine Lab, Chef Treasure at wine lab. The winner of the competition was awarded a plaque and was presented by Maria Martinez.

The food and whisky pairing of the evening was exceptional. This was even more exciting because The Macallan Estate mini launch was done at the event. This gave the guests the exclusive opportunity to be the first group of people to ever taste The Macallan Estate in Nigeria.

An amazing presentation was beautifully delivered by ex-beauty queen, Omowunmi Akinnifesi as she spoke about The Macallan alpha female and feminine archetypes. She also led other ladies as they identified themselves with The Macallan brand by reading their alpha female brand message.

The evening was packed with several fun activities including live paintings, contests, etc. A magician was present to show a few tricks to excite the ladies.

A few men were also around to enjoy the company of the ladies. One of them is the exceptional Nigerian tailor, Mai Atafo, Sam Ajiboye, NBC’s sales director, among others.

Watch the entire star-studded event Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motunrayo Abiona (@themacallanmoabiona)

Sponsored Content