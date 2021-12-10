Catch all the Cruise and Fun at the Star Radler Unveiling Party | See Photos

One of Nigeria’s fastest-selling alcoholic beverages, Star Radler, treated consumers to the best party ever on Saturday, December 4th, 2021 and set the mood for the festive season.

Following the announcement of the new sleek can, Star Radler threw an unveiling party that saw some of your Faves in attendance.

The event was held at the Island Breeze, Landmark Beach, and left unforgettable memories in the mind of all that attended. There must have been a secret instruction to ‘come correct’ as we saw everyone dressed to the teeth!

The party was hosted by no one else but Tosan Wiltshere, giving us the vibe that we needed. Chike serenaded us with his fantastic songs, whilst Dj Oreo served mad tunes, keeping the guests on their feet, dancing all through.

As Erica, brand Ambassador for Star Radler walked in, the crowd went wild. We saw the ever-loyal elites stan their Fave as she waved at them. Elozonam, brand Ambassador for Star Radler, wowed us with his beach vibe wears.

The Star girl came in a red dress wearing a radiant smile as always. The unveiling party saw a string of some of your Faves including Niime Dera and many more.

As times are fast-changing, Star Radler is constantly innovating to suit the times, hence the new sleek can offer more style and convenience to today’s consumers in a fast-paced world.

Chiamaka Efulu, Brand Manager of Star Radler had this to say about the sleek can:

“We recognize that more people are seeking rather unique ways to unwind and enjoy their favourite Star Radler. We feel it’s time we treat them to a more stylish packaging. These new sleek cans are not just cans, they are symbols of our ideology as a brand, some of which are; youthful, trendy, fun, easy-going and dynamic. This offers consumers the freedom to take their favourite Star Radler anywhere, anytime and in style” she continued.

There was a special performance from Chike. The aura of the party reflects what the brand represents- good vibes, fun, and youthfulness.

The energy at the event was second to none and we can not wait to see more events from Star Radler!

As the year winds to an end, Star Radler gave consumers a party to remember and set the mood for the festive season.

Guests enjoyed the serenity of the beach with their can of Star Radler in hand and we caught some amazing poses. See below:

